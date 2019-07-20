Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie MacKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Florence (Price) MacKENZIE

Add a Memory
Rosalie Florence (Price) MacKENZIE Notice
MacKENZIE, Rosalie Florence (nee Price). Passed away peacefully in Nelson, Wednesday July 17, 2019 aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Donald Jock Mackenzie and much loved by Fiona and David, Andrew and Kerry, and by her granddaughters - Anna, Rose, Georgia and Hazel. During her working life, Rosalie was also a dedicated and enthusiastic music teacher to many students. The family would like to make special thanks to the kind, caring, professional staff at Flaxmore Dementia Care where Rosalie spent the last nine months of her life. A private cremation was held on Friday July 19 however, the family would like to invite family and friends to an interment of ashes at a later date to be advised. MARSDEN HOUSE FUNERAL DIRECTORS N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.