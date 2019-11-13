Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Pakipaki
Rosalie Josephine KOKO Notice
KOKO Rosalie Josephine 31.01.1953 - 12.11.2019 ? mātou toi kahurangai Rosalie Josephine died peacefully surrounded by her whānau November 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of Manuel (Bubsy) Joshua and Púe Puleisili. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Manuel and Maria, Joseph and Kerry, Dominic and Peta, Thomas and Margot and Samitioata and Andrew. Devoted Aunty and friend. Confidant, wisdom giver, refuge. Her strength of character and grace will continue to be a guiding light for us all. Aroha mai, aroha atu. As a faithful servant of the Lord a requiem mass will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church in Pakipaki. Ia manuia lau malaga.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2019
