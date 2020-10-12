Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Cunningham (n?e Lee) (Rose) WOOD

Add a Memory
Rosemary Cunningham (n?e Lee) (Rose) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Rosemary (Rose) Cunningham (n?e Lee). Aged 65, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Steve. Loving and dedicated mum and mother-in-law to Corrina and Dan, and Natalie and PJ. Cherished nanna of Leo and Ivor. Much loved sister of Alison and Margot, and the late Michael and Vivian. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cranford Hospice please. The family would like to thank Rose's doctors and nurses at the Bowen Icon Centre and Cranford Hospice for their care. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, October 16 at 11:00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -