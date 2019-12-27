Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hastings Lawn Cemetery
CARROLL, Rosheen. Rosheen Carroll (nee Casey) passed peacefully at Colwyn House in Hastings on December 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, love and prayers. She will be dearly missed by her children - Michael, Kevin, Kathryn and Regina, their spouses Brigid, Nikki, Dean and Clint as well as her ten grandchildren and extended family within New Zealand and in Ireland. Grateful thanks is extended to the wonderful carers and staff at Colwyn House where she was appreciated and loved. Her last days were calm and we know she is at peace. A service is to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, December 28 at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Hastings Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 27, 2019
