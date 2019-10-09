Home

NEELY, Ross Blackwood. 11.12.1948 - 07.10.2019 Suddenly passed way at work. Soul mate and best friend to his wife Karen. Father and father in law of Bridget, Paul, Graeme and Amy. Dad of Nathan and Kelly, Logan and Kayleen. Special Grandad to Bianca, Willow, Sawer, Penny, Liana, AJ, Eric and Kyrah. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel Orchard Road on October 11 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Cancer Society. All messages to C/O Neely Family P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019
