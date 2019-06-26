Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross McEWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Douglas McEWEN

Notice Condolences

Ross Douglas McEWEN Notice
McEWEN, Ross Douglas. Promoted to Glory on June 23, 2019 at Waiapu House, Havelock North aged 84 years. Loved husband of Dorothy for 58 years. Loved father of Karen, Greg and Cheryl. Loved father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad. A celebration of Ross' life with be held at The Hastings Salvation Army Citadel, Cnr Warren Street and Avenue Road East, Hastings on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Messages to The McEwen Family, P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.