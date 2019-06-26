|
McEWEN, Ross Douglas. Promoted to Glory on June 23, 2019 at Waiapu House, Havelock North aged 84 years. Loved husband of Dorothy for 58 years. Loved father of Karen, Greg and Cheryl. Loved father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad. A celebration of Ross' life with be held at The Hastings Salvation Army Citadel, Cnr Warren Street and Avenue Road East, Hastings on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Messages to The McEwen Family, P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2019