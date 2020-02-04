Home

Ross Steven CAMERON

CAMERON, Ross Steven. Peacefully on Sunday, February 02, 2020 at his home, aged 58 years. Loved husband of Sharon and loved father and father-in- law to Dwayne and Nicky (Te Awamutu), Kylie, and Cole (Tokyo). Adored Poppa of Mitchell, Alex, Liam, Laura and his wee mate Charlie. Loved son of Kere and the late Ian Cameron. Brother of Jane (deceased) and Ian Cherry and Craig Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranford Hospice and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cameron family C/O PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
