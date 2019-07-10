Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rowan MAJOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowan Linda MAJOR

Add a Memory
Rowan Linda MAJOR Notice
MAJOR, Rowan Linda. Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Connie (Melbourne), Paul and Cathy (Napier), and Erica and Graham Smith (Brisbane). Grandma of Isobel, Sian, and Carys, and Grandma Rowan of Ava, Aston, Isaac, and Luke. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Hampton Court. A strong lady and a wonderful mum. In accordance with Rowan's wishes a private service and cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Major Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.