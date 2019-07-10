|
MAJOR, Rowan Linda. Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Connie (Melbourne), Paul and Cathy (Napier), and Erica and Graham Smith (Brisbane). Grandma of Isobel, Sian, and Carys, and Grandma Rowan of Ava, Aston, Isaac, and Luke. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Hampton Court. A strong lady and a wonderful mum. In accordance with Rowan's wishes a private service and cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Major Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019