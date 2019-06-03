Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy FIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy FIELD

Notice Condolences

Roy FIELD Notice
FIELD, Roy. On May 28, 2019, at Gracelands Resthome Hastings. Aged 88 years. Dear husband of the late Mary. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Phil, Sue and Jack, Rob and Martha, Liz and Alex, Andy and Rini. Loved grandad of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Gracelands Resthome, for all their ongoing care of Roy during his final year. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "The Field family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.