Roy Gordon. ANDREWS

Roy Gordon. ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Roy Gordon. 27.04.1952 - 10.11.2019 Passed peacefully at Duart Rest Home. Loved son of Gordon (deceased) and Aileen. Much loved husband of Sheryl. Loved by all his sisters Lyn, Bev and Claire. Father and father-in-law of Rachel and Guy Quartermain, Vanessa and Bob Nuzzolese, and step father and father-in- law to Leighton and Sheree. Adored 'Poppa Roy' to his eleven grandchildren. Brother-in-law to Chris and Robynne, Debra, Sally, Karen and Kerry, Ian and Tracy, Mandy and Marty. A service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Herataunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 10:30am. Messages to the Andrews family, C/- P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2019
