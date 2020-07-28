Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy ANDERSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy John ANDERSEN

Add a Memory
Roy John ANDERSEN Notice
ANDERSEN, Roy John. Passed away peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on July 24, 2020. Much loved father and father-in- law of Mark and Kelly, Fiona and Charles, Carl, Selwyn and Marina, Jade and Megu. Much loved Poppa of all his grandchildren. A service for Roy will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday, July 30 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to:- The Andersen family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -