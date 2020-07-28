|
ANDERSEN, Roy John. Passed away peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on July 24, 2020. Much loved father and father-in- law of Mark and Kelly, Fiona and Charles, Carl, Selwyn and Marina, Jade and Megu. Much loved Poppa of all his grandchildren. A service for Roy will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday, July 30 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to:- The Andersen family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020