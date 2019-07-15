Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy TEMPERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy TEMPERTON

Add a Memory
Roy TEMPERTON Notice
TEMPERTON, Roy. On Friday July 12, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivien for over 60 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Warren and Christine, David and Liz, and Megan. Cherished by his last remaining brother Arthur, 11 deceased brothers and sisters, and all his nieces and nephews. Adored grandad to his 5 grandchildren and his 3 great grandchildren. A service for Roy will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Mental Health HB at the service. Messages to the Temperton family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.