TEMPERTON, Roy. On Friday July 12, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivien for over 60 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Warren and Christine, David and Liz, and Megan. Cherished by his last remaining brother Arthur, 11 deceased brothers and sisters, and all his nieces and nephews. Adored grandad to his 5 grandchildren and his 3 great grandchildren. A service for Roy will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Mental Health HB at the service. Messages to the Temperton family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019