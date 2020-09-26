Home

Ruby Lorraine (Peebles) RICE

Ruby Lorraine (Peebles) RICE Notice
RICE, Ruby Lorraine (nee Peebles). Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on September 25, 2020, aged 59 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of Roy. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Emma, Nicole and Pani, Sam and Rosa. Proud Nanny of Diego, Diaz, Deja-Ruby, Mason, Alliyah and Dre. Much loved daughter of Maurice and the late Theresa, and sister of John, Heather and Lynette. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Monday September 28 at 1pm followed by private burial. Messages to:- The Rice family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020
