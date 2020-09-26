|
RICE, Ruby Lorraine (nee Peebles). Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on September 25, 2020, aged 59 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of Roy. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Emma, Nicole and Pani, Sam and Rosa. Proud Nanny of Diego, Diaz, Deja-Ruby, Mason, Alliyah and Dre. Much loved daughter of Maurice and the late Theresa, and sister of John, Heather and Lynette. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Monday September 28 at 1pm followed by private burial. Messages to:- The Rice family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020