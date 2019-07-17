|
|
TAWHAI, Ruruhira. With sadness in our hearts we share the passing of our taonga Ruruhira (Lu) Tawhai. Sunrise 08.10.1951 Sunset 15.07.2019 Much loved daughter of the late George and Ngaikiha (Hanky) Tawhai. Cherished sister of Amiria (deceased) and Herbert (deceased), Billy Nuku, Don and Bernadette, Huia (deceased), Mare and Pat (deceased), George and Sheryl (deceased), Moana and Ken, Hina and Francis, Paul and Sue, Aroha (deceased) and Dennis, John and Brenda, Ngaikiha, William and Kate. A beautiful mum of Caine and Marama. Adored nan to her precious mokopuna, Kyaan, Manaaki and Rangitane. Mum will be lying at Omahu Marae from Tuesday, July 13, nehu 11.00am Thursday, July 18. "Love, Peace and Happiness always".
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 17, 2019