Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga St East
Hastings
SMITH, Russell Alexander. Passed on March 26, 2020 at Gracelands. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara. Loved father to Llanwyn and Trish, Deleece and Tony. Loved and adored 'Grandpop' of Connie, Brendan, Aaron, Ashley, Louise and Brianna. Great- grandpop to Annabell, Brooklyn and Bailey. Family invite you to celebrate Russell's life at his Memorial Service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings at 11am. Messages can be sent to the 'Smith Family', c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
