LOW, Ruth Eleanor. Died peacefully at Duart Rest Home on June 01, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Eddie Low (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dorothy and Henry Whitfield (deceased), Jack (deceased) and Cynthia Black, and Marie Gammin (deceased). Loved Great Aunt of the Black and Whitfield families. Grateful thanks to the staff at Duart Rest Home for all the care of Ruth over the many years she has been with you. A celebration for Ruth will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday, June 08, 2019 at 11am. A private burial will follow thereafter at Mangaroa Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2019
