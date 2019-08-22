|
MCLEAN, Ruth Natalie (Patsy). Peacefully on August 19, 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Oswald. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Ruth (deceased), Rowan, Gerard and Mignon, Ian, David and Lee, and John and Beverly. Loved 'Grandma Patsy' to her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian (deceased), and Malcolm and Anna. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff, past and present, at Hampton Court Rest Home. A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday August 26, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'McLean Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2019