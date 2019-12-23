|
PATULSKI, Ryszard (Pat). Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Loved husband of Nancy. Special tata and wzienc of Krystyna and Roger and Jan and Anna. Poppa to Daniel, Ruth and Brett, Lola, and Ned. "Special thanks to Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care." A Requiem Mass for Pat will he celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Friday December 27, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Patulski family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 23, 2019