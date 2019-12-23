Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Osier Road
Greenmeadows
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryszard PATULSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryszard (Pat) PATULSKI

Add a Memory
Ryszard (Pat) PATULSKI Notice
PATULSKI, Ryszard (Pat). Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Loved husband of Nancy. Special tata and wzienc of Krystyna and Roger and Jan and Anna. Poppa to Daniel, Ruth and Brett, Lola, and Ned. "Special thanks to Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care." A Requiem Mass for Pat will he celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Friday December 27, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Patulski family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryszard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -