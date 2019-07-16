|
HANSEN, Sally Anne. Sally died in Wellington Hospital on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was 72. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace Wakeling of Whanganui. She was also the much loved wife of Peter. Mother and mother-in-law of Jeremy and Cameron, Simon and Kymm, Tim and Leanne. Sister and sister-in- law of Judy, Arlene and the late Peter, and special aunty, cousin and friend to countless others. Her funeral service will be held at Ellwood Function Centre, 15 Otene Road, Waipatu, Hastings at 2pm on Wednesday, July 17. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research are welcome. All messages to the Hansen Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 16, 2019