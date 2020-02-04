Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally-Anne WOODHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally-Anne WOODHAM

Add a Memory
Sally-Anne WOODHAM Notice
WOODHAM, Sally-Anne. On Saturday evening February 1, peacefully at home. Only daughter of Yvonnie Campbell (deceased) and Cedric Andrews (deceased). Step daughter of Ian Campbell (deceased). Beloved husband of John and mother to Emma, Tom and Matt. Adored Nana-Sal to her six grandchildren. Sal was loving, creative and vibrant and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and former patients. Her spirit will be forever with us in her beautiful garden at Haumoana. Special thanks to the wonderful support from the Cranford nurses and to our dear friend Stuart Foote. In accordance with her wishes Sal will be farewelled in a private family service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -