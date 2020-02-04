|
WOODHAM, Sally-Anne. On Saturday evening February 1, peacefully at home. Only daughter of Yvonnie Campbell (deceased) and Cedric Andrews (deceased). Step daughter of Ian Campbell (deceased). Beloved husband of John and mother to Emma, Tom and Matt. Adored Nana-Sal to her six grandchildren. Sal was loving, creative and vibrant and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and former patients. Her spirit will be forever with us in her beautiful garden at Haumoana. Special thanks to the wonderful support from the Cranford nurses and to our dear friend Stuart Foote. In accordance with her wishes Sal will be farewelled in a private family service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020