Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally EVANS

Add a Memory
Sally EVANS Notice
EVANS, Sally. Passed away peacefully in Hawkes Bay on October 23 2019. Beloved partner of Frank Sheridan. Adored mother of Rachel, Peter and Lizzie, treasured Grandma to Ollie, Maddie, Ruby, Joel, Otis and Charlie, and much loved sister of Ann, Sue and John. Sally's memory will live on through her family, and her pottery creations all over the world. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at 11.00am on Saturday November 2, in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.