EVANS, Sally. Passed away peacefully in Hawkes Bay on October 23 2019. Beloved partner of Frank Sheridan. Adored mother of Rachel, Peter and Lizzie, treasured Grandma to Ollie, Maddie, Ruby, Joel, Otis and Charlie, and much loved sister of Ann, Sue and John. Sally's memory will live on through her family, and her pottery creations all over the world. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at 11.00am on Saturday November 2, in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019