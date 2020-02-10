Home

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Stonehaven
10 Peel Street
Waipukurau
BROWN, Samuel Wilson (Bill). Peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Mt. Herbert House, Waipukurau. Aged 90 years. Very much loved husband and best mate of the late Shirley (Townsend), loved father and father in-law of Ross and Kirsty, Allan and Pauline. Cherished grandfather of Samuel, Andrew and Kenley, and great grandfather of Peyton, Monique and Callum. "Finally at rest" A service for Bill will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street Waipukurau on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St. John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Brown Family, PO Box 161, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 10, 2020
