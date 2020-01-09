Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Havelock North Function Centre
Te Mata Road
View Map
WILLIAMS, Sarah Elizabeth. Passed away with family on January 7, 2020. Loved daughter of George and the late Doreen. Much loved mother to Sam and Jessie. Adorded sister of Richard and Jane. Aunty to Alex, Anthony, Chantelle, Jacinta, Rochelle and Rebekah. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or on line at cranfordhospice.org.nz Sarah will be laying at home until the day of her service which will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 9, 2020
