Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
Sarah-Jane HENDERSON

Sarah-Jane HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Sarah-Jane. Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on December 9, 2019, aged 53. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved sister of Gavin, Douglas, Andrea and Peter and their families. Loved by Maureen, Allannah and Geraldine and families. Many thanks to the staff of A1 at Hawkes Bay Hospital and the staff at Cranford Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated, and can be left at the service or made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. A service for Sarah- Jane will be held at the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, December 13 at 11.00am. Messages to The Henderson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019
