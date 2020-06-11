Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
5 Cornwall Road
Taradale, Napier
WILLIAMS, Sarah Kathleen (nee Irving). Peacefully on June 9, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, after a long courageous battle. Aged 46 years. Beloved wife of George, and four-legged son Cruze. Cherished daughter of Iain and Pamela Irving (UK). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lizzie and Duncan Field (UK). Beloved auntie of Harriet, and Hamish Field (UK). A loved niece to all her aunties and uncles, and their families. A cherished friend to all who knew her. Sarah will be lying at home for those who wish to come and pay their respects. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at 5 Cornwall Road, Taradale, Napier on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made via www. cranfordhospice.org. nz. A memorial celebration will be held in Gisborne at a later date, details to be advised.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 11, 2020
