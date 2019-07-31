|
BOYDEN, Selwyn John. Sadly passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. Aged 46 years. Dearly loved son of Kay Bassett and the late Gavin Boyden, stepson of Harry Puki. Much loved brother of Darren Boyden and Brian Perry. Special uncle to Kingston Boyden-Lilo. Loved nephew of Raewyn and the late Ronald Bassett and Marion Potts. A family lead funeral service for Selwyn will be held at 25 Waterloo Street, Dannevirke on Friday August 2, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2019