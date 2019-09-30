|
ANDERSON, Selwyn Lloyd John (Lloyd). At Hawkes Bay Hospital on September 25, 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy, and loved father and father-in-law of Alana and Kate, and Merryn and Sean Naden. Cherished Poppa of Holly and Gus, and a loved brother, brother- in-law, uncle and friend to many. Our sincerest thanks to the Hawkes Bay Hospital ICU team. A service for Lloyd will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Thursday October 3 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2019