AUGUSTINE, Septima Rhona (Peggy). Peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Elmwood House. Wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother of John, Barry, Trish, Cindy, and their families. A special and cherished grandmother and great grandmother. A memorial service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to the 'Augustine Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020