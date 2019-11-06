Home

MULLIGAN, Sharon Kathleen (n?e Young). 17.03.1953 - 03.11.2019 After a courageous battle, Sharon is now finally at peace in the arms of Jesus. Loving wife of Pat for 45 years. Awesome Mum of Kate and Jo. Loved mother- in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Bay City Church, 1200 Omahu Road, Hastings, on Tuesday, November 12 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice maybe left at the service. A private Cremation will be held. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Mulligan family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2019
