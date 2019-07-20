FAIREY, Sharon Lane (nee Nicholson) 05.11.1949 - 06.07.2019 Passed away coming home, after a brief illness. In her 70th year. Most cherished wife and soulmate of Kas. Much loved mumsy of Carl, and Trent. Loving and supportive mother-in- law of Lyree, and Amanda. Precious and treasured nana of Louise, Daniel, Jack, Hamish, and Tom. The Fairey family wishes to say thank you very much to everyone who has sent cards and messages, made phone calls, sent flowers, visited, provided food, offered help and support. Our sincere thanks to you all. Also, a very special thank you to all the staff of Rothbury and Allianz. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at St John's Cathedral, Browning Street, Napier on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the 'Fairey Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2019