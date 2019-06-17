Home

Shaun Michael GRANT

Shaun Michael GRANT Notice
GRANT, Shaun Michael. Tragically on the morning of Friday, 14 June 2019, aged 19 years. Deeply loved son of Gareth Grant and Paula Conroy. Cherished brother of Ryan. Treasured by Jeannie, Chris and all his extended family. Adored grandson of Christine, Terry, Lyn and John. Much loved nephew of Kerryn, Ange, Darren and their families. A service for Shaun will be held at the Taradale Rugby Club, 295 Guppy Rd, Taradale on Wednesday, June 19 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. John Ambulance at the service. Messages to the Grant & Conroy family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019
