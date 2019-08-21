|
PORTER, Sheila Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Eversley Resthome, Hastings on August 16 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Garth and Lyn, Bruce and Sandra, and Lindsey and Gary. Loved nana of her 7 grandchildren and 6.4 great children. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Eversley Resthome for the wonderful care they gave to our mum. A private family service has been held. Messages to the Porter family can be posted to PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2019