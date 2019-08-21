Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Elizabeth PORTER

Add a Memory
Sheila Elizabeth PORTER Notice
PORTER, Sheila Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Eversley Resthome, Hastings on August 16 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Garth and Lyn, Bruce and Sandra, and Lindsey and Gary. Loved nana of her 7 grandchildren and 6.4 great children. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Eversley Resthome for the wonderful care they gave to our mum. A private family service has been held. Messages to the Porter family can be posted to PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Notices