Sheila Maureen POLLETT

Sheila Maureen POLLETT Notice
POLLETT, Sheila Maureen. Passed away at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on November 2, 2019 in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late Leo for 68 years. Adored Mother of Susan, Michael, Christine, Phillip and Brendon. Cherished Grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the caregivers and nurses at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of our Mum. As per Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. She will rejoin Leo in a committal ceremony at Western Hills Rose Garden, on Saturday, November 9 at 10.30am. Family and friends welcome. Messages to PO Box 3341, HB Mail Centre, Napier 4142.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2019
