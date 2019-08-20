|
COOK, Sheila May. In her 89th year on Sunday, August 18 quietly in her sleep. Adored wife of the late Charlie. Loved mother of Josephine, Raymond and David. Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. A service for Sheila will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, August 22 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations for the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated. All messages for Sheila family to be sent to P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
