|
|
BROWN, Sheila Ruth (nee Paton). Our gracious lady, peacefully, departed Gracelands Hospital Wing on September 17, 2019, to be re-united with her late husband, Bryson, to whom she was devoted. As a Mum to Rob, Viv and Gary (WA), she did her best to be there for us when she could. An absent Grannie, to the only grandchild, Bryson Russell (WA), she craved greater contact. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Viv Paton, Jenny and Jack Roberts, the late Ian and Mary Paton and Mary and the late Tony Drummond, Alan and Janet Brown and the late Roly, Val, Max and Lorna Brown. Aunty to their families. 'Rural at heart,she is freed from pain to fly in the open spaces and again feel the wind through her hair'. Our enormous thanks to Liz Whyte and to the staff of Gracelands for the care they were able to give, when we no longer could and to family and friends who kept up visits and support, especially Doreen, who was a real gem, throughout. We will gather together to celebrate her life at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 am. Private cremation to follow. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019