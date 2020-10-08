Home

Shirley Ann BRUCE

Shirley Ann BRUCE Notice
BRUCE, Shirley Ann. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Soulmate and beloved wife of David. Loved sister of Beverley, Betty, and Keith, and loved sister-in-law of Don, Jim, and Judy. Beloved Step-Mum of Cheryl, Jennifer, David (deceased), and Matthew. A much loved Gran and great- grandmother. A service for Shirley will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, October 9 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Bruce Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2020
