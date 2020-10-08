|
BRUCE, Shirley Ann. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Soulmate and beloved wife of David. Loved sister of Beverley, Betty, and Keith, and loved sister-in-law of Don, Jim, and Judy. Beloved Step-Mum of Cheryl, Jennifer, David (deceased), and Matthew. A much loved Gran and great- grandmother. A service for Shirley will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, October 9 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Bruce Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
