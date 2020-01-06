|
|
HILL, Shirley Ann. Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on January 4, 2020 with family at her side. Aged 83 years. Much loved and adored wife of the late Richard "Chick", mother and mother-in- law of Ann and Dayal, Mark and Grandmother of Stacey, Lisa and Liam; and Ethan and great Grandmother of Tahliya and Ryder. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and Ernest Mason. Now at peace. A heartfelt thank you to all those who cared for Shirley at Cranford Hospice and Hastings Hospital. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Onekawa on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery, Cato Road, Greenmeadows. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm. In lieu of flowers a donation in Shirley's memory to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz A tribute to Shirley or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020