Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Shirley Ann THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Shirley Ann. On May 28, 2019 at Duart Hospital, Havelock North. Peacefully at rest. Loved wife of the late Alan and loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sandra, Debra and Andrew. Cherished Nanma of Travis, Bryn and Kiera, and Kate and Libby. The family are very grateful for the wonderful care Shirley has received in recent months. Thank you to all. At Shirley's request, a private service has been held. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.