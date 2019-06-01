|
THOMPSON, Shirley Ann. On May 28, 2019 at Duart Hospital, Havelock North. Peacefully at rest. Loved wife of the late Alan and loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sandra, Debra and Andrew. Cherished Nanma of Travis, Bryn and Kiera, and Kate and Libby. The family are very grateful for the wonderful care Shirley has received in recent months. Thank you to all. At Shirley's request, a private service has been held. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019