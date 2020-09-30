Home

Shirley Anne Mackay Harrison LOGAN

LOGAN, Shirley Ann Mackay Harrison. Passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 after celebrating her 85th birthday at the Mary Doyle Lifecare Complex. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kaye Hanger and Bill Napier; and Sharon and Rick Ledbrook. Loved step mum to Raewyn and Bill and the late Valerie. Much loved sister of Rex and the late Lois, Robin and the late Paul, the late John and Faye. Treasured Gran to Josh and Purdie, Dylan and Chloe and Jason; Daniel and Hannah, Shenae, Stacey, Liam, Angus, Jesse and Micah. Great-gran to Max, Isla, Ari and Van. The family wish to thank all the nursing staff of Nimon House for their love and care of Shirley. "Forever in our hearts' A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Crestwood 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted with messages to the" Logan Family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2020
