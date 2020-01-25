Home

Shirley Elizabeth (Ganderton) REABURN

Shirley Elizabeth (Ganderton) REABURN Notice
REABURN, Shirley Elizabeth (nee Ganderton). (Late of Palmerston North and Napier). Born October 4, 1932, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter Lynne at Regency Home & Hospital, Auckland on January 22, 2020 (87 years). Loved mother of Dale Woolgar, Lynne Anderson, Peter Reaburn and Grant Reaburn together with their partners Jim, Colin, Lianne and Tracey. Nana to Kris, Simone, Amber, Catherine, Sarah, Jessica and Amelia and Great- Nana to 10. Shirley's life will be celebrated in Palmerston North at 10.30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020
