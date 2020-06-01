|
ROUND, Shirley Fay. 02.10.1930 - 29.05.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Colin Torrey and the late Fred Round. Awesome mother and mother in law of Jan Torrey, Chris and Glenys Torrey, Denise Torrey and Ron Gribbin, and Lesley and David O'Keefe. Nana of her beloved grand children and great grandchildren. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Round Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2020