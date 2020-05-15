|
CLAUSEN, Shirley Frances. Peacefully at Princess Alexandra, Retirement Village, Napier, on Tuesday evening May 5, 2020. Having just celebrated her 85th birthday with immediate family. Loving wife to Wilfred for almost 50 years, she now goes to join him. Dearly loved by her family, Alex, Tracey, Kristina and Terry, Andrew and Julie and grandchildren, Lachlan, Ashleigh, Sophie, Emily and Grace and Eve. The family wishes to thank the staff at PA for making her last months comfortable and a bit of fun and for their outstanding care. A private cremation has taken place. She touched and helped many peoples lives through Shirley's Home Care and she will be much missed by all especially her dear companion, Suzie. Donations to huha.org.nz Messages, photo's and memories can be shared through www. Never-Gone.com/ Memorials/Shirley??" Clausen
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 15, 2020