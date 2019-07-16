Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley FLAUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joan FLAUS

Add a Memory
Shirley Joan FLAUS Notice
FLAUS, Shirley Joan. Peacefully at Waiapu House on July 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Andrew and Claudia, Kerrie and Lance. Cherished grandmother of James and Ciara. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neurological Foundation of NZ and may be left at the service. Messages to the Flaus family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.