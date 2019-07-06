Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret . (Hill) HOWELL

Add a Memory
Shirley Margaret . (Hill) HOWELL Notice
HOWELL, Shirley Margaret (nee Hill). 6 July 1947 - 1 July 2019 Beloved wife of the late Keith. Cherished and adored Mum and mum-in-law to Murray and Shevaughn, Michelle and Iian. Loved and cherished Grandma and Mema to Cheyenne, Chanelle, and Tayla-Rae'. Step Grandma to Charne' and Step Gt Grandma to Jordan. "We will miss you so much, you have left such a hole in our hearts that will never be filled". A service for Shirley will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Purewa, on Tuesday, July 9, at 12 noon. In the care of : Resthaven Funerals FDANZ Ph 09 533 7493
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.