|
|
HOWELL, Shirley Margaret (nee Hill). 6 July 1947 - 1 July 2019 Beloved wife of the late Keith. Cherished and adored Mum and mum-in-law to Murray and Shevaughn, Michelle and Iian. Loved and cherished Grandma and Mema to Cheyenne, Chanelle, and Tayla-Rae'. Step Grandma to Charne' and Step Gt Grandma to Jordan. "We will miss you so much, you have left such a hole in our hearts that will never be filled". A service for Shirley will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Purewa, on Tuesday, July 9, at 12 noon. In the care of : Resthaven Funerals FDANZ Ph 09 533 7493
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019