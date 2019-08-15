|
|
CAMPBELL, Shirley Mary. On Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Jack for 63 years. Beautiful and loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Jon Barrett, Lynn and Bill Tukapua, and Merlene (deceased.) Wonderful Nana to Mathew, Chloe, Toni, Alyssa, Gemma and her five great grandchildren. Peace at last. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private burial. Messages to the 'Campbell Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019