More Obituaries for Shirley CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mary CAMPBELL

Shirley Mary CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Shirley Mary. On Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Jack for 63 years. Beautiful and loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Jon Barrett, Lynn and Bill Tukapua, and Merlene (deceased.) Wonderful Nana to Mathew, Chloe, Toni, Alyssa, Gemma and her five great grandchildren. Peace at last. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private burial. Messages to the 'Campbell Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019
