SPENCE, Shirley May. Died peacefully on June 30, 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife for 68 years of Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Bill Knighton, and Mark. Loved Nan of Michelle, Thomas and Christine; and Great- Nan of Lily, Wynter and Mason. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service for Shirley to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead on Thursday, July 4 at 2.00 p.m. Communications for the Spence family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019