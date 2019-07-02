Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley SPENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May SPENCE

Add a Memory
Shirley May SPENCE Notice
SPENCE, Shirley May. Died peacefully on June 30, 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife for 68 years of Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Bill Knighton, and Mark. Loved Nan of Michelle, Thomas and Christine; and Great- Nan of Lily, Wynter and Mason. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service for Shirley to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead on Thursday, July 4 at 2.00 p.m. Communications for the Spence family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.