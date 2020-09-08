Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
MOORE, Shirley. Passed away peacefully. Loved wife of Bryan. Adored Mum of Cindy. Precious grandmother of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of all her siblings. A service for Shirley will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, September 10, at 10.30am. Due to the current funeral restrictions, numbers are limited, so please RSVP with Beth Shan Funerals on 835 9925 or [email protected] Messages to the Moore Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 8, 2020
