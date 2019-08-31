|
SALISBURY, Shirley. Passed away peacefully in Dunedin on August 15, 2019 in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Neville. Dearly loved Mum of Judy and Phillip Anderson (Napier), Jenny and Steve Duncan (Dunedin), Greg and Justine Tarplett (Brisbane). Loving and respected Nana of Shane and Kathleen, Blair and Eda, Julian, Katie and Craig, Skye, Jonathan and Anna, Sam, and Emma. Loved Great Nana Shirley to Cameron, Ashleigh, Lara, Oscar, Kaan, Peter, Myla, Zara and Indie. Esteemed eldest sister of Max Brown (deceased); Audrey Goile (deceased); Ron Brown (Taradale); Harley (deceased); Tony (Auckland); Glenys Begley (Cambridge); and Kevin Brown (Hastings) A private cremation has taken place and a celebration will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Yvette Williams in Dunedin for their loving care and comfort. " Leaves a legacy of being kind to others"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019