More Obituaries for Sholto MATTHEWS
Sholto Charles Henry MATTHEWS

Sholto Charles Henry MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Sholto Charles Henry. On December 19, 2019, unexpectedly at home, aged 79 years. Adored husband of Diana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susie and Michael Devonshire, Annie and Adam Simpson, Henry and Jules Matthews. Treasured 'Doots' of his eight mokopuna; Charlie, Max, Flora, Poppy, Hugh, Milly, Monty and Jade. Loved brother of Brian (deceased), Roland, Charlie and Mark. A private family service will be held, with a memorial celebration of Sholto's life to follow. Messages to the Matthews family, C/- PO Box 2343, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 21, 2019
