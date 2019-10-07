|
|
AUPAPA, Simona. On October 5, 2019 in his 87th year, passed away with dignity in his sleep. Dearly loved husband of the late Vainetutai. Loved Father and Father-in- law of Turua and John Childs, Mona and Paremo Araia, Moeroa and Makirai Ioane, Edna and Mokoenga Kavana, David and Tessa, Linda Mary (deceased) and Naomi and Kelly (Junior) Chong Nee. Dearly loved Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, and Grandfather to 25 Grandchildren and Great Grandfather to 45 Great Grandchildren. Much loved son born of the late Teata Aupapa (Rimatara, Tahiti) and the late Piri Moeariki (Mangaia/Rarotonga). Pure Ngutuare on Monday October 7, 6pm at 616 Huia Street, Camberley, Hastings. Family Service Tuesday October 8 at 6.00pm, at Age Concern, Bristol Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings. Funeral Service at Age Concern, Bristol Cresent at 11.00am Wednesday October 9, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery, Hastings. All communications to: Mokoenga Kavana 022 087 7927. Gentle Touch Funeral Services: Tim Lei'ataualesa Hutchins 027 770 1211
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019